Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu Seeks Good Monsoon Session As Farewell Gift, Leaders Agree

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday sought cooperation of all members of the House to ensure a "good" Monsoon session of Parliament, saying this would be their "farewell gift" to him.

A record 41 leaders and ministers attended an all-party meeting convened by Naidu at his residence, who assured him of their support and lauded his efforts for bringing discipline and order in the Upper House, sources said.

Opposition leaders listed 16 issues for the session beginning Monday.

Naidu, recalling the functioning of the House during the last 13 full sessions that he presided over, said he was making one last request to uphold the dignity and decorum of the 'House of Elders', the sources said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and others placed on record their appreciation of Naidu's efforts for effective functioning of the House during the last five years. Some leaders particularly referred to Naidu's concern for orderly conduct and discipline in the Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu met the Leaders of Parties in Rajya Sabha ahead of the upcoming monsoon session at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.

He noted that "the disciplinary actions taken, including suspension of some members, were all part and parcel of the functioning of the House, but the leaders and members would remember for long the personal affection shown to them by Naidu".

Several leaders also recalled the efforts made by Naidu to give more and more

opportunities to members by streamlining the conduct of the Question Hour, Zero Hour and Special Mentions and debates, and his commitment to promote the use of mother tongue.

As the all-party meeting was turning into a farewell for Naidu, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said it was a bit premature to do so as he was to preside over one full session and a formal farewell would be held in the House.

Goyal further said that as mentioned by some other leaders, "all sections of the House would work together to present a befitting farewell to Chairman Shri Naidu in the form of a productive Monsoon session".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Your absence as chairman will be noticed after this session. At times, you were angry and irritated us, but at the end of it, you are a good person. It is difficult to prove to be a good person and yet, you proved to be one. Hope your spirit of personal affection and humour continues to animate the House".

He further said that as a token of acknowledgement of Naidu's contributions, it is appropriate for the government to create a post of "Chairman Emeritus".

"It was an emotional evening for all political party leaders with Venkaiah Naidu-garu. They expressed their regret at his departure and praised his many contributions as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He will be a very tough act to follow," Ramesh later tweeted.

Earlier, in another tweet, he said, "So it is curtains for Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu-garu. His humour and wit will be missed. On many occasions he got the Opposition all agitated, but at the end of it a good man exits. He may have retired, but I know he will not be tired."

Naidu's term as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha ends on August 10.

On behalf of the opposition, Kharge listed 16 issues for discussion during the Monsoon session federalism under strain; Agnipath scheme; rising prices and uncontrolled inflation; declining labour force participation rate; EPFO interest rates; declining credibility of organisations like the Election Commission, CBI, CVC; external threats to national security; hate speeches; undemocratic actions against opposition leaders; increasing crime in Jammu and Kashmir and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits; and reservations in promotion in private sector etc.

Responding to the observations of the leaders, the Rajya Sabha chairman said he was humbled by their words and would be keen and happy to continue his association with them.

On the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up.