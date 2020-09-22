Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Brings Tea & Snacks; Sits With Protesting Suspended MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday brought tea, prepared in his own residence, for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at the Gandhi statue at Parliament against their suspension from the upper house. This gesture by Harivansh Singh comes after these eight MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with him during the proceedings on Sunday.

'Making sure that we all are hydrated'

On Monday, leaders across party lines came to meet them, as they sat on the lawn, calling for an indefinite dharna against farmers' bills and wrongful suspension. From Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury to Digvijaya Singh, several Congress MPs also lined up to boost the morale of the protesting MPs.

According to PTI, one of the main concerns for the MPs was the health of two senior leaders who are diabetic -- Congress' Ripun Bora and CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem, who are both over 65 years of age.

"We are making sure that we are all hydrated and we have enough water," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said. "Refreshments are also coming in from the homes of Opposition MPs at regular intervals to ensure that their sugar levels don't drop. It's a wonderful team effort and we are not going to stop," another senior leader said.

The protesting MPs also used two fans to beat the humid weather. They carried not just their beddings with pillows and blankets but mosquito repellent as well to shield themselves from the vectors. AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "We will continue protesting against the farmer bills until the Modi government provides a rationale behind passing these bills without having the required votes".

AAP MP Sanjay Singh assaults Rajya Sabha marshal

Earlier on Monday, the government moved a motion seeking the suspension of Derek O'Brien (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav (Congress), K K Ragesh (CPI-M), Syed Nazir Hussain (Congress), Ripun Boren (Congress), Dola Sen (TMC) and Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M). The motion was adopted by voice vote amid protests.

Meanwhile, a video also emerged showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Sanjay Singh physically assaulting a marshal before TMC's Derek O'Brien and others intervened. In the video, he can be seen dragging the marshall by his neck following which he was escorted out of the Hosue. Earlier, the AAP MP also jumped on a table and raised slogans. Derek O'Brien himself had physically heckled the Deputy Chairman on Sunday, tearing a rule-book and yanking the mic off the podium.

