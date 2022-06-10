Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Confident Of Victory In Maharashtra, Pans MVA Over Infighting

As the Rajya Sabha election is presently underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday exuded confidence in its victory in Maharashtra while launching salvos at its contenders, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance. The saffron party, in its tirade, asserted that the alliance has been plagued by infighting, adding that all the saffron party candidates will win.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on the Rajya Sabha election day, BJP leader Pravin Dareka said, "All the candidates of BJP will going to win. On the other hand, there is infighting in MVA allies and the opposite result will be seen in voting. The third candidate of the BJP will win surely." Dareka further added that the BJP's third candidate will win in the first round of the polling. He went on to say that BJP’s votes will not go anywhere, to anyone other than to the candidates of the saffron party and that the party's victory was certain.

Claiming that there is infighting between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Dareka said that due to this, some of the MLAs of MVA will vote for the BJP. "We have no infighting in our party. Whereas they (MVA alliance) have no trust in each other." He further claimed that seeing the situation of infighting in the MVA, some of the ruling parties’ MLAs will vote for the BJP.

Battle for sixth Rajya Sabha seat

In Maharashtra, six seats of the Upper House are going to the polls, for which BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress one each, and Shiv Sena two. There is a tussle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP for the election of the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha.

As votes of each independent MLA hold significance, both the parties are attempting their best to pursue the MLAs in the favour of their candidates. Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has already extended its support to BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. Sources have informed Republic TV that the saffron party has created sub-groups of 4 to 8 MLAs and has appointed one MLA to monitor the group. These sub-groups will in turn be monitored by senior leaders Ashish Shelar and Prasad Lad.

Meanwhile, just days ahead of the RS polls, the MVA alliance has decided to shift all its MLAs to Mumbai amid fears of horse-trading by the Opposition. The party has made arrangements to lodge them up at a hotel in south Mumbai till elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats conclude. On Wednesday, leaders of the ruling coalition held a meeting at Mumbai's Trident Hotel to discuss the strategy for the RS polls.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonder, and Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena's candidates are Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Congress has given a chance to Imran Pratapharhi and NCP has renominated Praful Patel. The fight for the sixth seat is between Mahadik and Pawar.