Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Delivers EC A Letter Alleging 3 Invalid MVA Votes In Maharashtra

Amid biennial elections being held to fill 6 seats in the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, the BJP knocked on the door of the Election Commission, Delhi.

Sudeshna Singh
Rajya Sabha election

Image: ANI


Amid biennial elections being held to fill 6 seats in the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party knocked on the door of the Election Commission, Delhi, with allegations against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The delegation of the saffron party, comprising Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi specifically highlighted in Maharashtra the rules of elections had been openly 'flouted'. 

BJP approaches Election Commission

"We wish to inform you that Sarv Smt. Yashomati Thakur MLA of Indian National Congress, Shri Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Shri Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena and voters in the election compromised and vitiated the voting procedure by openly displaying their ballot paper to a person other than their own party election agents and or violating other procedures," said the BJP in a letter to the Commission. 

Citing the Ahmed Patel case of 2017 wherein the Election Commission had put down the conditions wherein any vote cast in violation of the election rules would be cancelled whether at the time of voting or counting, the saffron party in the letter stated, "The objection in all three cases were filed with the Returning Officer by the BJP election agent and other. The Returning Officer, without even considering the facts presented or examining the conduct of the election rules 1961, allowed the votes to be cast. Consequently, representations were submitted to the Election Commission by the party representatives." 

A request was made to the Election Commission by the party to enquire into the matter and cancel the votes in view of the violated the provision of conduct of election rules as well as the precedent in the Ahmed Patel 2017 case.

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections 

In Maharashtra, where polling has been held for six seats, a candidate needs 42 votes to win. Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44 , BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, Samajwadi party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti party two each, MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party one each, and there are 13 independent legislators.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut, and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in the fray for the six seats. The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.

Both the MVA partners and BJP are banking on the 25 additional votes of smaller parties and independents to see their candidates emerge victorious for the sixth seat. 

