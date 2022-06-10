Last Updated:

'Rajya Sabha Election Forced In Rajasthan'; Pilot Says BJP's 'pressure Tactics Won't Work'

Expressing faith in Congress and its allies, Sachin Pilot said he is "absolutely confident" that all three candidates will win with "more than expected votes."

Written By
Gloria Methri

Image: PTI


As voting went underway to fill four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed that the elections were forced by Bhartiya Janata Party, which fielded candidates beyond its capacity in the state assembly. Expressing faith in Congress and its allies, Pilot said he is "absolutely confident" that all three candidates will win with "more than expected votes."

"BJP has forced Rajya Sabha elections in the state. Earlier, candidates of the ruling party were elected unopposed to the Upper House, based on their number strength. But in some states, BJP has started fielding candidates more than they have numbers," claimed Pilot, as he arrived to cast vote at the Vidhan Sabha. 

He also hit out at the BJP for "openly misusing" central agencies to "create pressure" on the Opposition during elections. Reacting to the BJP's cross-voting claims, Pilot said the pressure tactics and allurements of the saffron party will not work in the ongoing polls.

"All central agencies - CBI, ED, Income Tax are being openly misused. Cases that have been shut down long ago against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are being opened again to create pressure on the Opposition. But these pressure tactics won't work.  I am absolutely confident all three candidates will win with more than expected votes," said the former Deputy Chief Minister. 

Rajasthan Rajya Sabha election

Nearly 40% of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have already been cast by 10.30 a.m. in Rajasthan. The voting started at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 pm. Counting will begin at 5 pm.

READ | Rajasthan: 40 pc of votes for Rajya Sabha polls cast till 10.30 am

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari, a prominent Uttar Pradesh politician, while the BJP has chosen former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari, who earlier was a vocal critic of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

The Congress and the BJP are set to comfortably win two and one seats, respectively. The contest became interesting with the entry of BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra, who is a media baron.

READ | RS Polls: Congress in a fix as Abhay Singh Chautala pledges support to Kartikeya Sharma

Rajasthan has a total of 200 MLAs, including 108 of the Congress and 71 of the BJP.

(With inputs from agency)

READ | Rajya Sabha election: Congress confident of Ajay Maken's victory amid cross-voting fears
READ | Rajya Sabha Election: SC denies early hearing on plea to bar ex-BSP MLAs from voting
Tags: Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan, Rajya Sabha election
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND