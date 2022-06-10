Rajya Sabha Election: Kumaraswamy Pans Siddaramaiah Over Attempt To Poach JD(S) Votes

In a key development amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha polling in Karnataka, former state Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) supremo HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at Congress after its leader Siddaramaiah asked JD(S)' MLAs to vote for the grand old party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

Speaking to reports on Siddaramaiah's letter to JD(S) MLAs, asking them to vote for the Congres candidate, who according to Siddharamaiah, is a secular candidate, Kumaraswamy responded by saying, "What secular vote? Do they know the meaning of secularism? In this country, the secular strength is being demolished by these Congress people."

He further added that Siddaramaiah is pressuring JD(S) MLAs to not to vote for their own party. It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday, Siddaramaiah asked JD(S) MLAs to vote for Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan in the Rajya Sabha election, asserting that he is committed to secularism.

Karnataka | Yes, definitely. He is pressurising them not to vote for JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader on Congress leader Siddaramaiah's claims that some JD(S) MLAs in are touch with him

Bengaluru | CT Ravi is BJP Gen secretary, so how did he enter Congress office?...This shows that CT Ravi went to meet Siddaramaiah for his cooperation in the victory of the BJP candidate: HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader

Siddaramaiah urges JD(S) MLAs to vote for Congress candidate

Siddaramaiah demanded JD(S) support for Congress' RS candidate Mansoor Ali Khan, who filed his nomination one day prior to JD(S)' Kupendra Reddy. Notably, there are 6 candidates in the fray for the 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. Former CM Siddaramaiah, seeking JD(S)' support to Mansoor Ali Khan and responding to Republic TV's exclusive interview with HD Kumaraswamy, said, "Mansoor Ali Khan filed his nomination one day early to JD(S)' Kupendra Reddy. He belongs to the minority community. If they are really interested that a communal candidate should not win in this election, they should support us. Kumaraswamy should realise when Devegowda got elected, did we file our nomination?"

Taking to his Twitter, the Congress leader shared a letter requesting JD(S) MLAs to vote for Mansoor Khan. "The victory of Karnataka Congress candidate MansoorKhan will not just be the victory for Congress, but a victory for both Congress & JD(S) which believes in secular principles," he said in his tweet.

People's representatives shall have to be the voice of the people's conscience.



I request @JanataDal_S MLAs to cast their vote of conscience to our party candidate Shri @MansoorKhanINC who is committed to secularism

JD(S) demands second preference votes from Congress

Given that second preference votes are crucial for JD(S) to make its candidate win, Kumaraswamy, speaking exclusively with Republic TV earlier said, "After the process for filing nomination for the RS polls started, Congress fielded their second candidate even without consulting JD(S), even though they don't have the full numbers. Even before the filing of nomination, Devegowda ji requested Sonia Gandhi to support our candidate."

He added, "On June 2, Congress general secretary for Karnataka requested me to transfer the second preferential vote to their candidate. I agreed to the request. Then when we started to calculate the mathematical equation, we realised our second preference vote will not help the Congress candidate because the Congress candidate will be eliminated in the elimination process itself, in that case, the second preference vote will be of no help. Even then i requested we will transfer our second preference vote to Congress, but you also direct your MLAs to give their second preference vote to the JDS contestant."