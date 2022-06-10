Rajya Sabha Election: Rift Between Shiv Sena & NCP Over Quota Allocation, Say Sources

In a major twist to the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha election, a spat has reportedly erupted between MVA allies - NCP and Shiv Sena - over the former's increase in quota allocation. Top sources claim that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has increased his party's quota to 44, even though only 42 votes are required to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

Doing this would reduce Shiv Sena's quota by two votes, which is causing differences between the two parties.

"In the late-night meeting held by Sharad Pawar, the NCP has decided to have a margin of two votes. This means, 44 NCP MLAs will vote for their own candidates, and the remaining MLAs will vote for Shiv Sena's second candidate - Sanjay Pawar. This will risk Sena's spot in the Upper House as it is in close contest with BJP for the sixth seat," sources said.

Notably, NCP is short of two votes because its MLAs - Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh - were denied bail to cast their votes today. This brings Shiv Sena to a loss of four votes in the crucial election.

In Maharashtra, six seats of the Upper House are going to the polls and there are seven candidates in the election fray. While the BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress have nominated one each, and Shiv Sena two.

The quota for first preference votes to get a candidate elected is 41. Congress and NCP have decided to transfer their second preference votes to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are the nominees in the fray for the six seats.

There is a close contest between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar for the sixth seat.

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha election

In the 288-member Legislative Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, Samajwadi party, AIMIM, and Prahar Janshakti party two each, MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party one each, and there are 13 independent legislators.

In the fight for the sixth seat, both MVA parties and BJP are banking on the 25 additional votes of smaller parties and independents. There are three ministers in the cabinet from smaller parties and independents.

The polling process commenced at 9 am and will conclude at 4 pm. The elections are being held through open ballot

It is pertinent to mention here that this is for the first time since 1998 that the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra will see a contest. In the last 24 years, the vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state were filled unopposed.

(With inputs from agency)