Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: 13 Seats Go To Polls In 6 States On March 31; BJP Eyes 5 Wins

With 4 out of 5 recent state polls favouring BJP, the saffron party eyes to wrest a majority in the Upper House in the coming year, where biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha will be held in March and June. 13 seats will go to polls on March 13 - Assam (2), Himachal (1), Kerala (3), Nagaland (1), Tripura (1) and Punjab (5). BJP currently has 97 members in the 245-member House.

Assam: In the north-eastern state, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed the NDA will win both seats as the BJP nominated Pabitra Margherita, with its ally UPPL United People’s Party - Liberal (UPPL) nominating Rwngwra Narzary. Congress, on the other hand, has nominated Ripun Bora as its candidate. Rajya Sabha MPs Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora's seats will fall vacant on April 2.

Congress needs 42 of the 126 votes by Assam MLAs to retain its Rajya Sabha seat. With the support of its 28 MLAs, AIUDF's 15 MLAs, CPM's 1 MLA, Congress claims to have the support of 44 MLAs. BJP, on the other hand, claims that multiple Opposition MLAs will vote for its ally UPPL's nominee - placing both seats in the NDA kitty.

Himachal Pradesh: Having 43 seats in the 68-seat Himachal Assembly, BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee - former Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) vice-chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar, has been elected unopposed as Congress did not field any candidate against him.

Kerala: With 3 seats in the fray, Congress has nominated its women's wing chief Jebi Mather as its Rajya Sabha candidate, while the ruling LDF has nominated CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar. The three Kerala MPs whose terms are set to expire next month are A K Antony, M V Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K. As LDF has 99 seats in the 140-seat Assembly, LDF is likely to win the two seats, while Congress will win its lone seat.

Nagaland: India's Opposition-less state elected S Phangnon Konyak unopposed, making her the first woman from the state in the Upper House. Konyak, who is the state BJP women’s wing chief, was the only candidate for the polls. Incumbent lone Nagaland MP KG Kenye of Naga People’s Front will retire on April 2.

Tripura: For the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, BJP has nominated its state president Dr Manik Saha and the Left Front fielded senior CPI(M) veteran Bhanu Lal Saha. With 40 of 60 seats in its kitty, BJP is likely to win the lone Rajya Sabha seat. Incumbent MP Jharna Das Baidya will retire on April 2.

Punjab: Buoyed by its thumping victory in the Punjab elections where it won 92 of the 117 seats, AAP nominated its Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi Professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Mittal, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora as its 5 nominees to the Rajya Sabha. All 5 were elected unopposed and AAP has expanded its Rajya Sabha strength to 10 - 7 now and 2 in the next biennial election.

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

Rajya Sabha i.e. the 'Council of states' is a permanent House and is not subject to dissolution. A member who is elected for a full term serves for a period of six years. The representatives of each State and 2 Union territories (UT) are elected by the elected members of the Legislative Assembly by means of the single transferable vote, in accordance with the system of proportional representation.

In case of Union Territory, the Electoral College votes for the Rajya Sabha members. The Electoral College for the National Capital Territory of Delhi consists of the elected members of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, and that for Puducherry consists of the elected members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.