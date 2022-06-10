Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Gehlot Claims Congress Wins 3 Of 4 Seats In Rajasthan; Mocks BJP

After biennial elections took place in Rajasthan to fill four seats in the Rajya Sabha, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that his party, Congress, has won on three seats on Friday. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Gehlot said that it was 'clear from the beginning' that the grand old party had the majority on the three seats, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying horse-trading by fielding an independent, referring to media baron Subhash Chandra.

Crediting the solidarity of the MLAs, the Rajasthan Chief Minister claimed that a 'befitting reply; was given to the saffron party, and predicted the same plight for 2023 assembly elections in the state. "I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi," he wrote on Twitter, calling Congress' victory- the victory of democracy.

Resort politics in Rajasthan

Fearing horse-trading at the hands of the BJP, Congress had shifted all its MLAs to Taj Aravali hotel in Udaipur on June 3. A ground of MLAs, who had shifted from the BSP, had expressed resentment towards the party and government. Meeting them and addressing their issues, Gehlot had joined the already lodged MLAs in the lake-city-based hotel on June 4.

Just a day before the elections, i.e, on June 9, they had all returned from Udaipur to Jaipur, and addressing the media at the airport, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had exuded hope of winning all the three seats, saying, "They (BJP) are so scared by this that as you can see, sometimes they are going to the Election Commission...the other times to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. What is the point of roping them in? They are also going to the High Court the Supreme Court."

Interestingly, before taking the MLAs to Udaipur, Congress had filed a complaint against BJP with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

What happened in Rajasthan?

In Rajasthan's 200-member assembly, Congress has 108 MLAs and the BJP has 71 members. The Congress and the BJP were comfortably winning two and one seats, respectively. However, media baron Subhash Chandra entering the fray as a BJP-backed independent candidate made the contest interesting for the fourth seat. Chandra had claimed that eight MLAs will cross-vote in his favour and he will win.