Rajya Sabha Elections: In Haryana, BJP-JJP Call For Urgent Meet; Cong Moves MLAs

Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, BJP-JJP MLAs have called for a meeting at a private hotel. On the other hand, Congress MLAs have been taken to Raipur in Chhattisgarh amid reports of horse-trading. Polling for Rajya Sabha will be on June 10 at Haryana Vidhan sabha. BJP will hold a meeting with MLAs on Wednesday at 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Congress moved 28 of its Haryana MLAs to Naya Raipur in Chattisgarh in an attempt to avoid poaching legislators and thwart any possibility of cross-voting during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Haryana Congress has fielded Ajay Maken, an outsider, for the two seats going to polls. The BJP has fielded Kishan Lal Panwar, besides extending support to Kartikeya Sharma.

This comes a day after the Rajasthan BJP wrote to the Enforcement Directorate and the state's Chief Election Officer (CEO). Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia and Deputy LoP and party whip Jogheswar Gard accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress of misusing government machinery to intimidate Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The saffron party claimed that some disgruntled MLAs were openly slamming the government until recently, but they later went to Udaipur in a chartered plane with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Haryana Rajya Sabha polls

In the 90-member Haryana House, the BJP and its allies have 57 members, whereas the Congress has 31 lawmakers. The number needed to win an Upper House seat is 30. Thus the BJP and its allies, taken together, will possess 27 excess votes after securing their seats.

Before the closely contested Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana, a familiar pantomime of political parties relocating their MLAs to resorts and hotels has begun. The Congress has relocated its Rajasthan legislators to Udaipur and its Haryana legislators to Chhattisgarh. The Shiv Sena has done the same in Maharashtra. Not to be outdone, the Rajasthan BJP, which has been beset by factionalism, has also followed suit.