Rajya Sabha Elections: Rajasthan Congress Files Complaint With ACB Fearing Horse-trading

Fearing horse-trading ahead of the election on four seats of the Rajya Sabha, the Rajasthan government lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday. The Directorate-General (DG) of the ACB of Rajasthan, BL Soni confirmed that a complaint has been lodged by the Rajasthan Congress chief whip, Mahesh Joshi, and affirmed that the state agency is on alert for any poaching of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) that is to take place.

"If we get input of any kind, we will initiate action," DG BL Soni said while speaking to the media on horse-trading as nearly 70 Congress MLAs from Rajasthan camp at a hotel in Udaipur ahead of the elections. Several ministers, including Parsadi Lal Meena, BD Kalla, Mamta Bhupesh and some independents like Suresh Tak, are present at the hotel in the lake city.

'Foiled BJP's plan of horse-trading'

A group of Congress MLAs, who had expressed resentment towards the party and government, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence late on Saturday night. Rajendra Gudha, Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Meena, (BSP turned Congress MLAs), Girraj Singh Malinga and Khiladi Lal Bairwa met Gehlot and held discussions.

Thereafter, these MLAs along with the Rajasthan Chief Minister reached the city of royal residences and joined their counterparts who had been housed there since Friday, June 3. On reaching, the CM addressed the media, saying, "As you can see, all of the members have come together. Together, we will win all the seats in the Rajya Sabha...I have no doubt about it. We have foiled BJP's plan."

हमारे जब क्राइसिस आया था, उस वक्त सरकार बचाने वालों में जो अगुवा थे, उनसे BJP को उम्मीद ही नहीं करनी चाहिए थी, न BJP के समर्थित उम्मीदवार को भी। सरकार क्राइसिस में हो, सरकार रहेगी कि नहीं रहेगी उस वक्त में जिस-जिसने साथ दिया हर माननीय सदस्य ने, उनसे वो उम्मीद ही क्यों कर रहे थे? pic.twitter.com/is6YgExHkN — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 5, 2022

Rajya Sabha elections

The Congress has fielded three candidates - Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. On the other hand, the BJP has nominated former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Subhash Chandra, who filed a nomination as an Independent candidate. Congress leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of the party. It requires a total of 123 votes to win three seats.