Rajya Sabha Forced To Adjourn Amid Opposition Ruckus On Pegasus, Farm Laws & Inflation

Following Oppositions' logjam and sloganeering, the Rajya Sabha has adjourned the session till 11 am on August 6. The ruckus and verbal clashes were in relation to an uproar over various issues including the Pegasus 'snooping' row and media reports, repealing of farm laws and inflation.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers and frequent adjournments. However, the Opposition has pinned the blame on the stubborn attitude of treasury benches. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi snubbed the Pegasus 'snooping' row as a "totally non-serious" issue and asserted IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already submitted a detailed statement in both the Houses.

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached out to the Opposition leaders in the Upper House for their support in running the session smoothly. However, the Opposition agreed to co-operate only if the government assented to a discussion on the Pegasus Project' media report followed by repealing the three contentious farm laws and inflation.

Government and Opposition parties on the Pegasus spyware issue

After an intense session on August 3, the government as well as the Opposition parties agreed on taking up a statutory resolution and seven bills in the Upper House. The meeting was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. He made an appeal to everyone to allow normal functioning of the house by avoiding disturbances after which two sides agreed on allowing the bills. The Monsoon Session has been quite disrupted owing to the continuous protest by the opposition parties on the Pegasus snooping row. During the meeting, Naidu along with the top ministries including the Defence and Home Ministers emphasised discussing the farmers' issues, price rise, and the economic situation. However, the Opposition insisted on discussing the Pegasus controversy.

According to sources, the Opposition emphasized discussing the Pegasus issue in the view of national security and after that, anything else will be taken. As a result, a disturbance was created by the Opposition members which affected the meeting. Meanwhile, the bills that were taken in the Upper House are the Tribunals Reforms Bill, the General Insurance Nationalisation Bill, the Limited Liability Partnership Bill, and the Deposits Insurance Bill.

On August 4, Rajya Sabha passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.