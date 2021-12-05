Rajya Sabha Loses 52.30% Of Sitting Time During First Week Of Winter Session Due To Ruckus

According to news agency ANI, during the first week of the current Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha squandered 52.30% of its allocated sitting time owing to "disruptions and forced adjournments" caused by opposition parties' frequent demonstrations. According to ANI, the situation appeared to be returning to normal on the last two days of the week that ended on December 3, as productivity in the Upper House remained above 95%. Friday had the greatest output rate of 100%, according to the data. Due to opposition party demonstrations, the running of both Houses has been slowed since the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.

Rajya Sabha has lost 52.30% of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing winter session that concluded last Friday on account of "disruptions and forced adjournments". pic.twitter.com/jmeGscI2Fx — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Twelve of the opposition's Rajya Sabha parliamentarians were suspended from the Winter Session on the first day of the session on Monday, upsetting opposition leaders even more. The MPs were suspended near the close of the Monsoon Session in August when opposition leaders rushed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh are among the six Congress members who have been suspended. The Trinamool Congress has Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, the Shiv Sena has Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, the CPI has Binoy Viswam, and the CPI(M) has Elamaram Kareem.

VP Naidu encourages parties to rethink their stance on the suspension of House members

On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu met with some opposition leaders and ministers to encourage both parties to carefully investigate their stated stances on the suspension of 12 House members in the wake of their demand for reversal. Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that a minimum of 100 sittings of Parliament and an adequate number of sittings of state assemblies should be held each year to allow for thorough deliberations on a variety of issues. He urged political parties to have a consistent stance on the problem rather than speaking in different ways while in power and when they are in opposition. Naidu also emphasised the necessity of improving the efficiency of Parliamentary Committees, which will allow for bipartisan discussions that cut across political lines. The Winter Session started on November 29 and will probably end on December 23.

On Friday last week, Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu discussed with some opposition leaders and ministers and urged both sides to further discuss their stated views on the suspension of 12 members of the House in the wake of the demand of Opposition for it’s revocation. — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

