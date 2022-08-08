Rajya Sabha Lost 47 Hours In Monsoon Session Due To Frequent Disruptions: VP Naidu

On August 8, the outgoing Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, stated that over 47 hours of productive time had been wasted due to interruptions and protests in the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President, who serves as the Rajya Sabha's Chairman, said that the interruptions were a sad reflection on how the Upper House of Parliament operates. However, the Rajya Sabha did hold 16 sittings and work for more than 35 hours.

In his final statement as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated the session was marked by frequent and ongoing disruptions, depriving the Members of the chance to discuss issues of vital public significance and seek the executive's responsibility through questions.

"Out of 235 starred questions admitted, only 61 could be answered orally and Question Hour could not be taken up on Seven days. Only 25 matters could be raised by Members with the Chair's permission and only 60 special mentions could be made, in the entire session," Naidu further said.

"Only five government Bills were considered and passed during the Session, said Naidu adding 27 Private Members’ Bills were also introduced and only one regarding 'Right to Health' could be partly discussed during the entire Session. No Private Members’ Resolutions could be taken up," the RS Chairman added.

The Vice President, who is set to complete his term on Wednesday, August 10, announced the end of the monsoon session sine die, four days ahead of schedule.

Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu thanks MPs in farewell speech

Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that he is having a feeling of being both happy and also of missing the presence of the members after the end of his tenure as Vice President. Naidu also thanked LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the House for extending cooperation to him during his tenure as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Naidu, in his farewell speech added, "I did my best to maintain the House to function i in an orderly manner and I even gave opportunities to all sides, be it South, North, East, West, North-East."

"We, the Upper House, have a greater responsibility. The entire world is watching India; India is on the move. I appeal to RS MPs to maintain decency, dignity & decorum so that the image & respect of the House is maintained," the outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

(With inputs from ANI)