Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session's Productivity Just 13.70%; Disruptions Eat 40 Of 50 Hours

Amid frequent interruptions in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Saturday issued an official notification informing that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session in the Parliament. However, the overall sitting time is being marked way beyond its expected level of productivity.

Rajya Sabha circulates official notification

The official notification read, "With disruptions continuing, the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70% during the second week of the ongoing monsoon session from 32.20% during the first week, resulting in the overall productivity of 21.60% for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time, but for which the productivity would have been much lower," read the official notification.

As per the notice, the Rajya Sabha session during its nine sittings during these first two weeks had a mere 1 hour 38 minutes of Question Hour out of its 9 dedicated hours, which was primarily meant for ensuring the accountability of the executive to the Parliament. On the other hand, 1 hour 24 minutes was given for legislative business passing four Bills amidst seven members intervening during the process. Another 1 minute of Zero Hour and 4 minutes was devoted to Special Mentions. Matters related to COVID were discussed in the session for 4 hours 37 minutes during the first week while the Minister for Information and Technology had laid a statement on the Pegasus spyware issue during the first week.

Rajya Sabha reports daily actions

Meanwhile, in a first, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has begun reporting in daily Bulletins, particular concerns of the House that could not be taken up in the parliament. During the first two weeks of the current session, 130 Zero Hour Submissions and 87 Special Mentions, through which the Members of the parliament raise subjects of public interest could not be exercised, however, they were received by the Chairman.

Bills passed and introduced :

The Bills passed so far in the parliament during the two weeks of the ongoing Monsoon session :

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021;

The Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021;

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the current session :

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Notably, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, during the all-party meeting ahead of the Session and the Business Advisory Committee meeting during the first week of the parliament session, had urged the Government and the leaders of different parties to discuss matters related to legislative and other subjects to be taken up in the House. The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also been following the politicians separately to enable smooth functioning of the House.