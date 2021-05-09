Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra Dies Of COVID, PM Modi & Other Leader Express Grief

Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. The 78-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who was also a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Bhubaneswar AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said, "Despite all valiant efforts by the doctors, Mohapatra lost the battle and died at 3:49 pm."

PM Modi condoles Rajya Sabha MP's death

Saddened by the demise of Raghunath Mohapatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and offered condolences. Stating that Mohapatra made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture, and culture, the Prime Minister said that the Rajya Sabha MP will be always remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. "My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

Besides PM Modi, President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday also consoled the death of Raghunath Mohapatra. Stating that the Rajya Sabha MP's death is an irreparable loss, the President tweeted, "A very talented sculptor of traditional forms, he was honoured with all the three Padma awards. My condolences to his family, friends and followers."

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also mourned the death of Mohapatra. "I am saddened to learn of the passing away of Raghunath Mohapatra, an internationally renowned artist and MP. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the enrichment of the Art and Heritage of Odisha. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members and wish them well," Patnaik tweeted in Odia. Mohapatra was awarded Padma Shri in 1975 and Padma Bhushan in 2001. He was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013.

(Image: PTI, ANI)