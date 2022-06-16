Rajya Sabha MP Writes To Defence Min, Wants 'contractual' Agnipath Scheme To Be Withdrawn

Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan urged Rajnath Singh to take back the Agnipath scheme citing the uncertain future of recruited soldiers, and termed it short-sighted. He also opined the scheme will 'contractulise the army' and will be highly demotivating for the youth who have been preparing for entering the armed forces for many years.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the MP wrote, "The new scheme will lead to 'Contractualisation' of our armed forces. It will seriously affect the morale of the youngsters who have been preparing themselves for entry into the forces, for years on end. The scheme will affect the youth from middle and lower class households all across India who have looked up to the military service as an opportunity to serve the nation."

'Agnipath, a scheme of contractual appointments'

The MP said that he has been informed there are more than 1.27 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces. "It is unfortunate that instead of filling up these posts in a time-bound manner, the union government has come up with a scheme of contractual appointments."

He further raised a question mark on the scheme by doubting the future of Agniveers after they complete their 4-year tenure. The current recruitment model will also threaten the security of the country and will reduce the status of soldiers that of a mercenary in the pre-modern period, said Sivadasan.

He added, "There is lingering uncertainty as to the future of these temporarily recruited soldiers. After spending their precious years in the Military, these youngsters will have to retire at the age of 21 with no gratuity or statutory allowances."

'Many veterans have opposed the scheme': Dr Sivadasan

Violent demonstrations have spread across the country and multiple veterans of the armed forces have also showed their reservations against the scheme, said the RS MP.

"Violent protests have erupted all across the country and youth are on the streets against the scheme. Many veterans have expressed strong disagreement with the proposed scheme as they find it harmful to the efficiency and cohesion of the armed forces," said Sivadasan, and demanded the withdrawal of the scheme.

