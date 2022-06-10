Rajya Sabha Poll: Major Row Erupts In Haryana As BJP Claims 2 Congress MLAs Displayed Vote

Trouble seems to be mounting for Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate in Haryana as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishan Lal Panwar moved Election Commission, complaining that two MLAs of the grand old party violated the oath of secrecy by showing their votes to other than the polling agent.

Panwar claimed that Congress' Kiran Chaudhary and BB Batra displayed their ballot papers after casting their respective votes to various people present in the Polling Hall, thereby violating the secrecy.

"Objected was raised before the R.O. but he ignored my request twice without consulting/discussing with the State Observer as well as Central Observer and did not see video clip/footage. These circumstances clearly indicate that the R.O. is not working as per rules and norms for this election. He seems biased to me and my party," the BJP candidate alleged in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner.

"It is, therefore, humbly requested to take appropriate action against the Returning Officer immediately so that free and fair elections could be held," he added.

Tight contest for the second seat in Haryana

Panwar is BJP's candidate while Ajay Maken, a former Union minister, is the Congress nominee. Media baron Kartikeya Sharma has entered the fray as an independent candidate.

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, BJP has 40 MLAs, which is 9 more than the 31 first preference votes required for a straight win. The contest has become interesting with Sharma's entry. Sharma has been backed by the BJP-JJP combine, most Independents, as well one MLA each from INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party.

The Congress has 31 members, just enough to bag a single seat. Its prospects could be in danger in case of cross-voting. The BJP has 40 MLAs while its ally has 10 legislators. The INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each and seven are independents.