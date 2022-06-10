Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Claims Violation Of Poll Code; Demands Rejection Of 3 MVA Votes

As voting went underway for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded the rejection of three votes by Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs, citing a breach of poll code.

The BJP demanded the disqualification of NCP minister Jitendra Awhad, Congress minister Adv Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande for allegedly showing their votes to the party authorised agents outside Vidhan Sabha. The BJP has requested the returning officer to hold their votes invalid.

"BJP has raised objections on three votes of MVA - Yashomati Thakur of INC, Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena. BJP has requested the Returning Officer to hold their votes invalid," BJP's Parag Alawani, polling agent for party leader Piyush Goyal told ANI.

"Objection was raised because two MLAs gave their ballot papers to the polling agents of their parties which is a violation of rules. They can only show their ballots to their agents and not handover them over to anyone," he said.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the party would approach the court if their demand was not heard by the Election Commission.

"Ballot paper can only be shown only to the polling agent. But out of overconfidence, they showed it to their party members as well. We have the CCTV footage of the incident. The Election Commission should not hold their votes valid. If we are not heard, we will approach the court," warned Kadam.

On BJP's claims about the validity of her vote, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said, "BJP knows that all four MVA candidates will get elected and that is why they are trying to create confusion."

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls

As of 2 p.m., 260 MLAs have already cast their votes in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, six seats of the Upper House are going to the polls and there are seven candidates in the election fray. While the BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress have nominated one each, and Shiv Sena has fielded two.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are the nominees in the poll fray. There is a close contest between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar for the sixth seat.