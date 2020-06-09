Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Files Complaint After Congress Lodges Gujarat MLAs In Resort

Amid fears of horse-trading ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, the Congress has shifted some of its MLAs to a resort in Sirohi. Following the grand old party's move, the BJP criticised and attacked the Congress for its action amid the Coronavirus crisis in the state. BJP's Narayan Purohit has filed a complaint against the Congress party and demanded action.

BJP files complaint against Congress

Talking to the media, the BJP's Sirohi unit chief Narayan Purohit stated that Congress has lodged its legislators in a resort inspite of COVID-19 crisis. Purohit has therefore filed a complaint and is seeking police action against them.

Talking to the media, the BJP's Sirohi unit chief Narayan Purohit stated that Congress has lodged its legislators in a resort inspite of COVID-19 crisis and has filed a complaint seeking police action against them.

Meanwhile, as Gujarat gears up for Rajya Sabha polls on June 19, seven MLAs have resigned in the past few days. The seven legislators representing the constituencies of Karjan, Kaprada, Limbdi, Gadhada, Dhari, Dang, Abdasa had resigned. Earlier, some Congress MLAs had also met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at Gandhinagar. This triggered speculation of defections ahead of the polls that are scheduled later this month.

Coronavirus in Gujarat

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 20,574 on Monday after the addition of 477 new infections, while 31 more patients died. Among these, 24 of them were in Ahmedabad alone - taking the toll to 1,280, the state health department said. In addition, 321 more patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 13,964, it said. Out of the 477 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad alone reported 346, taking the tally in the worst-affected district to 14,631, the department said. The district also reported 24 of the total 31 deaths, raising the number of fatalities to 1,039, it said.

