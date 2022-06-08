Last Updated:

Rajya Sabha Polls: CM Gehlot Asserts, 'Congress MLAs United, BJP Failed In Horse-trading'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has failed in its horse-trading attempts & assured the Congress MLAs are united ahead of RS polls.

Astha Singh
Ashok Gehlot

Image: PTI


Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed in its 'horse-trading attempts.' The leader assured that the Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are united. The CM further advised the BJP-led Central government should be more concerned about the future of India. The election for the four seats of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan will take place on June 10.

"Our MLAs are united. They (BJP) have failed in horse trading. Those in power should worry about the future of the country," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Congress Files Complaint With ACB Fearing Horse-trading

Fearing horse-trading ahead of the election on four seats of the Rajya Sabha, the Rajasthan government lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday. The Director-General (DG) of the ACB of Rajasthan, BL Soni confirmed that a complaint has been lodged by the Rajasthan Congress chief whip, Mahesh Joshi, and affirmed that the state agency is on alert for any poaching of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

"If we get input of any kind, we will initiate action," DG BL Soni said while speaking to the media on horse-trading as nearly 70 Congress MLAs from Rajasthan camp at a hotel in Udaipur ahead of the elections. Several ministers, including Parsadi Lal Meena, BD Kalla, Mamta Bhupesh and some independents like Suresh Tak, are present at the hotel in the lake city. 

Rajya Sabha elections

The Congress has a total of 108 MLAs, including six BSP legislators who had merged with the party. Of the six, only one was present in Udaipur while the rest had stayed back in Jaipur, expressing resentment towards the party and the government.

The Congress has fielded three candidates - Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. On the other hand, the BJP has nominated former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Subhash Chandra, who filed a nomination as an Independent candidate. Congress leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of the party. It requires a total of 123 votes to win three seats.

(With PTI inputs)

