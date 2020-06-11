Rajya Sabha Polls: Gujarat Congress Claims Support Of BTP; Faces Counter

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani has come out and said the party has the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). But now, BTP has countered that claim saying they don't have an attachment or loyalty to the Congress alone.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are both competing for the Independent votes, particularly of the alliance of BTP and NCP that have two and one MLA respectively. The BTP has maintained that they don't have any particular loyalty to Congress or the BJP.

However, the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, has confirmed to Republic TV that they do have the support of the BTP as well as NCP for their Rajya Sabha candidate.

The lone NCP legislator Kandhal Jadeja has said that the party is forced to back the Congress as the parties share power in neighbouring Maharashtra, otherwise, he didn't intend to back the grand old party.

On the other hand, the BTP has said that under Congress rule in the state, the tribal community had suffered a lot and that's why they will take a final call on which camp they will back.

Resort politics return

The Rajya Sabha election for four seats in Gujarat is scheduled on June 19. Ahead of that, Congress has lodged several of its MLAs in resorts fearing poaching attempts by the BJP. The party had shifted its legislators to various resorts in the state in the one last week, dividing them into zone-wise groups.

Till now, eight Congress MLAs have resigned, bringing their strength in the Assembly to 65, a number not enough to win two Rajya Sabha seats on which they the party have fielded its two candidates. While the Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, BJP has fielded Ramilaben Bara, Abhay Bhardwaj, and Narhari Amin.

