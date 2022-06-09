Rajya Sabha Polls: Haryana Cong MLAs Leave Raipur; CM Baghel Says 'BJP Don't Have Numbers'

A day after the Haryana Congress moved 28 of its MLAs to Naya Raipur in Chattisgarh in an attempt to thwart any possibility of cross-voting during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, they are now set to depart for Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also travelling to Chandigarh with Haryana Congress MLAs on Thursday. Congress has also arranged a special aircraft for this.

While speaking to the media from the airport, when asked about the MLAs, CM Baghel smiled and said, "They are ours. They (BJP) don't have the numbers."

Haryana Congress has fielded Ajay Maken, while the BJP has fielded Kishan Lal Panwar, besides extending support to Kartikeya Sharma.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrived at Sukh Villa resort near Mohali to meet the MLAs of his coalition government. BJP and JJP MLAs were shifted to the resort on a Wednesday evening.

Haryana Rajya Sabha polls

In the 90-member Haryana House, the BJP and its allies have 57 members, whereas the Congress has 31 lawmakers. The number needed to win an Upper House seat is 30. Thus the BJP and its allies, taken together, will possess 27 excess votes after securing their seats.

Before the closely contested Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana, a familiar pantomime of political parties moving their MLAs to resorts and hotels has begun. The Congress has relocated its Rajasthan legislators to Udaipur and its Haryana legislators to Chhattisgarh. The Shiv Sena has done the same in Maharashtra. Not to be outdone, the Rajasthan BJP, which has been beset by factionalism, has also followed suit.