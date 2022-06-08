Rajya Sabha Polls: Maharashtra BJP To Hold Key Meet, Raj Thackeray's MNS Extends Support

In a massive development, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday announced that it will support BJP in the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections. The Maharashtra BJP will be holding a crucial meeting today at around 6 pm at Taj Hotel in relation to the polls. The election will be held on June 10 and this will be the first time in more than two decades that the state will witness an election to the Upper House of the Parliament.

There is a tussle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP for the election of the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha. As votes of each independent MLA will be important, both the parties are trying their best to pursue the MLAs in the favour of the candidates.

Parties from Maharashtra contest for sixth Rajya Sabha seat

In the state of Maharashtra, 6 seats are currently vacant due to the retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Congress' Vikas Mahatme, and P Chidambaram. The terms of NCP MP Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also ends on June 10.

As seven candidates were going to contest for the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP has fielded Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and ex-Member of Parliament Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena has placed two candidates - Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has Imran Pratapgarhi. The battle for the sixth seat is between BJP's Mahadik and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

In the 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44 and BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, two each from AIMIM, Samajwadi Party, and Prahar Janshakti Party, one each from CPI(M), PWP, MNS, Swabhimani Party, Jansurajya Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party, and Krantikari Shetkari Party, independents 13 and there is one vacancy due to Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's recent demise. Also, two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in prison.

(Image: PTI)