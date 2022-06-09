Rajya Sabha Polls: NCP Moves MLAs To Another Hotel; Key Meet Held At Pawar's Residence

A day before the Rajya Sabha elections, a crucial strategy meeting was held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss the coordination among alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The NCP is set to move all its MLAs to the Blue Sea hotel in Worli in fear of 'poaching' and 'cross voting' in the favour of the BJP. Later, Sharad Pawar will hold another meeting with the MLAs.

Crucial NCP meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections; Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/1G8cREhq1K — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

This came after the BJP's statement which claimed that some of the leaders are not happy with the MVA government's decision and there might be a possibility of cross-voting. Following this, Shiv Sena also moved their candidates to a different hotel. Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, 'resort politics' has been witnessed in Karnataka and Rajasthan as well. Other political parties in Maharashtra are also engaged in the hectic parleys to finalise their strategies for the polls.

After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. The polling process will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Parties from Maharashtra contest for sixth Rajya Sabha seat

In the state of Maharashtra, 6 seats are currently vacant due to the retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Congress' Vikas Mahatme, and P Chidambaram. The terms of NCP MP Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also end on June 10.

The BJP has fielded Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and ex-Member of Parliament Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena has placed two candidates - Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has Imran Pratapgarhi. The battle for the sixth seat is between BJP's Mahadik and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

(Image: PTI)