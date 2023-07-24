Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned For The Day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day following an uproar over Manipur issue and the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the House.

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled at 3 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Singh to leave the House.

He noted that despite being suspended, the AAP leader was still in the House.

The chairman reminded the AAP MP to leave the House so that the Rajya Sabha could function.

With opposition members continuing to raise slogans against the government on the Manipur issue, he adjourned the House for the day.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions earlier in the day as well.

At 2 pm, Harivansh informed that Singh has been named by the chairman and suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session following a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Citing rules, he asked Singh to leave the House as suspended members are not supposed to participate in its proceedings.

Various opposition members protested the move and wanted to raise points on the order which was disallowed by the deputy chairman. With the opposition members shouting slogans, he earlier in the day adjourned the House for an hour till 3 pm.