Rajya Sabha Proceedings Stalled By Opposition Leaders, Ruckus Over Pegasus In Both Houses

In a move to stall the proceedings of the Parliament, the Opposition parties on Wednesday (July 28) created massive chaos in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The ruckus was created as the Opposition parties were demanding discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue. The Lok Sabha proceedings were initially adjourned till 12.30 PM while the adjournment was later dragged till 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm over uproar by Opposition MPs. With slogans, the Opposition party leaders also raised banners that were written with 'stop snooping' tags.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over uproar by Opposition MPs, demanding a discussion over the 'Pegasus Project' report https://t.co/rS5wPYzQrB pic.twitter.com/hLQNMl9oKy — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Lok Sabha adjourned till 1400 hours during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh had even slammed the opposition parties for shouting while a significant discussion regarding housing projects and smart city planning was going on and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was answering the questions.

"What is this behaviour of shouting and not even wearing a mask? At least follow COVID appropriate behaviour," schooled Harivansh Narayan Singh to the opposition party members.

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha proceedings were disturbed with 'Khela hobe' slogans. 'Khela Hobe' (game on) term was used by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during Assembly Elections to intimate the opposition (BJP) in West Bengal. After the adjournment of the proceedings, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur had addressed the media alleging Congress and TMC MPs of trying to not let the Parliament function.

'Why is Opposition running away from discussions?' questioned Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Congress&TMC MPs tried not to let Parliament function today. They can register their protest but that too has a limit. They threw papers on Speaker, ministers & even at media gallery & showed placards. Why is Opposition running away from discussions?: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/02XkNLD7NP — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Planning to chalk out Pegasus strategy to corner Govt

Earlier, the Opposition floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had planned to meet in the Parliament to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue and the other issues to be raised in the Parliament. The development had taken place after seven Opposition parties, on Tuesday, had urged President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the government to discuss the Pegasus 'snoopgate'.

On July 22, when Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had attempted to speak on the Pegasus snooping controversy in the Parliament, TMC leader Shantanu Sen had snatched the statement papers from him, tore them, and tossed them at the Deputy Speaker. Following this, the TMC leader was suspended and the house was adjourned till 11 am on July 23.

Pegasus 'snoopgate' row

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that around 300 verified Indian phones numbers, including journalists, politicians and government officials were allegedly spied using Pegasus. As per a 'leaked' database, the Israeli spyware allegedly snooped over 40 journalists, three major Opposition leaders and two serving ministers among others.

Earlier CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas filed a writ petition moving to the apex court for a court-monitored investigation executed by an SIT into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue. The petition is pursuant to the statements by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Parliament to state that the Centre neither denied nor affirmed the allegations of snooping.