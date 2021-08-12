Rajya Sabha Ruckus Report Confirms No Outsiders Were Called; Shows MPs Attacking Marshals

Defying all allegations made by leaders of Opposition, the Rajya Sabha released a report on the ruckus that ensued in the Upper House of the Parliament during the discussion and deliberation of the General Insurance Bill on Wednesday. In the report, the House pointed out that as soon as the Bill was up for discussion and deliberation, the MPs stormed into the well of the House, and attempted to climb on top of the Table of the House, and tear books/papers placed on it. Preempting the aggressive attitude of the MPs, the letter pointed out that the decision was made to rush in additional security officials-marshals into the chamber.

"It was decided to rush in additional security officials(marshals) into the chamber in order to prevent the Hon'ble MPs from causing any damage to the Chair and the Table of the House, the release by the House read, adding that as soon as the backup was received, the PSS officials strengthened the cordon.

This defies the claim made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Raut earlier in the day had said that a 'marshall law' was unleashed in the temple of the democracy. "Is this our parliamentary Democracy? Marshall law in Temple of Democracy..(sic)" he wrote. Besides, speaking to the reporters, he had claimed that the PM Modi-led Central government was trying to scare the Opposition leaders of the country by 'calling in' the marshals.

The House reiterated later in the release that the Parliament Security only summoned security officials from Parliament Security Service of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariats and DID NOT call any security officials from any other outside agency.

SKM_C45821081218470 by Republic on Scribd

Marshals were attacked

In the report of the Rajya Sabha, the attack on Marshals by the leaders of the Opposition has also been admitted.

"As members from opposition parties failed to breach the cordon of security officials (Marshals) and their efforts to cause potential damage, they started mishandling security officials," the Upper House stated, adding that one of the lady marshals was also 'dragged' by the members terribly, causing minor injury while one man marshal was left choking and suffocating.

Earlier in the day, the Government formed a committee to look into mishandling of the woman marshal. Condemning the action, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that he witnessed the incident take place. Questioning how they pulled off such an act with a young woman, serving her duty, he added, "Such an incident is a black day for the whole of India. " Referring to Partap Singh Bajwa, he said, "Everyone is ashamed that people like these are there in the parliament." Backing him, his colleague in the cabinet, Anurag Thakur, said "Action should be taken against those who show such behaviour in the Parliament."

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, as a sign of protest against a gamut of issues, starting from the Pegasus report to the Farm laws.

Release by Rajya Sabha