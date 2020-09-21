Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Six Videos Accessed Capturing 'unruly' Behaviour Of Suspended MPs

After the suspension of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs for the ruckus created over the two Farm Bills in the House, Republic TV on Monday, has accessed six videos which show the 'unruly' behaviour displayed by Opposition MPs in the House. While some actions of MPs like Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh were caught on Rajya Sabha TV, other acts were missed after the TV feed was temporarily cut off. These videos show Singh manhandling marshals, O'Brien heckling the Deputy Chair.

Shocking Rajya Sabha video of Sanjay Singh grabbing marshal by throat in crowded house out

6 videos of Rajya Sabha ruckus

The videos show Singh angrily manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well, before O'Brien stopped Singh's path. After that, Singh is seen marching to the Dy. Chair's table and standing on it, raising slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. As he is bodily escorted out of the House, more MPs like Rajeev Satav are seen standing on the table, sloganeering.

Apart from that, O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and attempted to tear the rule book and rip the mic off the house Chair. Visuals from the gallery of the House, show several MPs expressing shock at the unruly acts. Most senior MPs are seen storming the well, breaking COVID-19 protocol, while several are seen filming the proceedings - breaking Parliament protocol.

8 MPs suspended due to unruly behaviour

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended 8 MPs for a week on charges of misconduct. The suspended MPs include - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain. Vice President Naidu advised, "Throwing papers and rule-book is not the way. I suggest the members introspect".

Meanwhile, Naidu refused to allow a vote of no-confidence against the Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, which was moved by 12 Opposition parties. On Sunday, six Union Ministers had condemned the 'attack' on the Deputy Chair in a press meet, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling it 'sad, shameful and unfortunate'. After failing to vote on a no-confidence motion, the 12 Opposition parties are set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his dissent against the three farm bills.

While Opposition has called the passage of the bills via voice vote a 'murder of democracy', the BJP has termed the attack on the chair the same. Both bills - Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were introduced on Sunday and was passed amid chaos. They were previously passed in Lok Sabha too via voice vote, as Opposition MPs stormed off.

8 Rajya Sabha MPs including Derek O'Brien & Sanjay Singh suspended for 1 week for ruckus

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 54.87 lakh; schools reopen partially