Rajya Sabha Ruckus: TMC Expresses Unity With Oppn; Says 'Govt Passing Bills In 10 Mins'

Following Rajya Sabha ruckus, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, August 12, accused the Central government of passing the bills without discussion in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. While addressing a press conference a day after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy alleged that the average time spent on the bill was 10 minutes. They said that 39 bills were passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without any debate.

Monsoon Session: TMC leaders attack centre over passing bills in Parliament

Arguing that is not how a democratic country functions, Dereck O'Brien said that the average time of passing a bill was 10 minutes and then the Centre says that the Opposition is disrupting the session. Even in 2014, 60-70 per cent of the bills were sent to a Parliamentary committee for review. However, now only 11 per cent of the bills are sent to the standing committees for scrutiny, he added.

The TMC leader asserted that important issues including Pegasus surveillance and new farm laws were not taken up for discussion despite continuous demand from the Opposition. While many bills were passed without discussion, the two Houses discussed the constitution amendment bill to enable the states to have their list of socially and educationally backward classes. he added.

Responding to a query, TMC leaders said that their party fully supports Opposition unity even as the party's participation in a meeting is decided by its leadership. Sugata Roy said the Trinamool Congress worked for opposition unity throughout the monsoon session.

"Our leader Mamta Banerjee came to Delhi. She met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We left nobody in doubt about our intention for opposition unity but one must understand our position. Trinamool Congress faced the BJP alone in the West Bengal election. We are running the government alone our position is slightly different from other opposition parties," Roy added.

Stating that in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are running a government together, in Tamil nad, DMK, CPI and CPM are part of the ruling coalition, Sugata Roy said that his party leaders have no such compulsions. "We are totally for Opposition unity," he added

Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Govt forms committee to probe mishandling of women marshals

In another major development, the Central government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament. In a video exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network, a woman marshal dressed in white was seen trying to keep the woman parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her. According to the information provided by the government, a total of 30 marshals, out of which 12 were women and 18 were men were deployed in the Parliament to control the lingering ruckus.

The Monsoon Session had begun on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from opposition parties which did not allow PM Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament. Since its commencement, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, raising anti-government slogans over issues like Pegasus report and farm laws.

