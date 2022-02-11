Rajya Sabha Sees 'no Forced Adjournments' During First Part Of Budget Session: Dy Chairman

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Harivansh Narayan Singh Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha both expressed their happiness in the upper house of the Parliament. The Deputy Chairman mentioned on Friday, that he was happy since there were "no forced adjournments" during the proceedings of the first part of the Budget session. The Deputy speaker also gave data that members of the upper raised 51 starred questions, 71 Zero hour questions along with more than 50 special mentions.

"Just before we adjourn (the House) for a long recess, on behalf of Chairman and on my own behalf, I would like to express our happiness over the manner in which proceedings of this august House took place during the first part of the Budget Session". said Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha.

Further expressing his happiness, the Deputy Chairman mentioned how the members of the upper house of Parliament have functioned half an hour more than the scheduled sitting time in the budget session. "The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the entire first part of this Budget Session and it functioned nearly half an hour more than the scheduled sitting time," he said. Lauding the members of the upper house the Deputy chairman expressed how he wants that the house should function in the spirit in the future."We continue to be guided with the same spirit in the future," he said.

Finance Minister's reply on Union Budget 2022

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman giving a reply on Union Budget 2022 addressed Rajya Sabha before the house was adjourned. "In order to attain growth, we wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India. We thought of maximising the synergic outcome of infrastructure getting built in the forthcoming 25 years" Finance Minister said.

Talking about drones the Union Minister stated, "By bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides and also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density and also possibly predicting the size of the output.' Further in her statement, elaborating on the importance of drones she said, "Bringing in drones as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernising India's agriculture. When you bring in a drone, it has got several adaptations"

President's motion of thanks to both houses of the parliament on January 31, marked the date when the eighth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha began. The union budget for the year 2022-2023 was presented on February 1. Deputy Chairman of the upper house adjourned the Rajya Sabha for one month after Finance Minister's reply on Budget 2022-2023. The house will remain adjourned from February 12 to March 13. Budget allocations of different ministries will be examined by the standing committee during this recess time. The second part of the budget session will begin on March 14.

Image: ANI/PTI