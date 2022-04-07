Rajya Sabha Session Adjourned As Opposition MPs Create Ruckus Over Kashmiri Pandits Issue

Ruckus ensued at Rajya Sabha on Thursday, April 7, leading to the Upper House of Parliament being adjourned sine die, ahead of the last day of the Budget Session. Due to the commotion, Chairman of the House and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu could not read out the customary closing remarks that sum up takeaways of the Session and business discussed in the House.

Shiv Sena and other opposition Members of Parliament created a ruckus after their questions went unanswered and while BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi was speaking about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. MPs left their seats and moved toward the Chairman while voicing their dissent.

"Even after 30 years, terrorists have not been punished. People like Yasin Malik (Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chief) and Bitta Karate (JKLF terrorist who gunned down '20-30' Kashmiri Pandits) should be behind the bars with stringent punishments so that no one can try Kashmiri Pandits again," Modi said.

Opposition MPs create ruckus in Rajya Sabha

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, while the BJP MP stated his party's demand to punish JKLF terrorists, MPs from the Opposition were seen losing their calm and continued their sloganeering. While Naidu directed the lot to be seated and not go against 'democratic spirits', the unaffected MPs continued to rage against the Chairperson's orders.

In fact, at a point, Naidu even warned MPs that he would not address the conclusion remarks if they did not behave but members of Shiv Sena and TMC raised the issue of donations for INS Vikrant, inflation, and fuel price hike among others.

Centre replies to query on killings in J&K between August 2019 & November 2021

Answering a query on killings in Jammu and Kashmir, MoS Nityanand Rai said that a total of 11 people from minority communities were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 followed by three killings in 2018, six in 2019, three in 2010 and 11 in 2021. The Ministry of Home Affairs' data produced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday showed a decline of nearly 50% in these cases from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

Presenting the data in the Upper House, Rai read out a written reply which mentioned, "The government has a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks...from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021". The Union Minister added while stating the killing of 87 civilians and 99 security personnel by terrorists in Kashmir between 5 August 2019, and November 2021, that 177 civilians and 406 security personnel were killed between May 2014 and August 2019.

He had said that robust patrolling and security has been put in place and proactive operations against terrorists are being executed.