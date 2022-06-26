Rajyavardhan Rathore Pans Opposition Over Agnipath Protests; 'Opposing Good Work'

Amid the ongoing protests over the Agnipath scheme, former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, slammed the opposition parties and said that they are opposing good work for the nation in their attempt to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Opposition parties' protest over the Agnipath scheme, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Army veteran, said, "It is the opposition's work to oppose. However, the opposition is now doing anti-national work. They are opposing good work for the nation too in the process of opposing PM Modi," adding, "I want to tell the youth who are listening to this telecast, Look around yourselves, who has earned Rs 20 lakh around you by the age of 25?" Referring to Agniveers, he said, "The training they will get will be by the Indian Army, and not any NGO. Even money can't provide that training. Along with that doors are opening for them. The best Sainiks (soldiers) will be in the Army thanks to this scheme."

On those who will be released after the compilation of 4-year training, he said, "They are going with training, mark (of the army). Doors are also opening for them in CRPF, BSF, and police forces. An Agniveer will be much superior to a non-Agniveer of the same age of 24."

The Member of Parliament also took a dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his opposition to the Agnipath scheme and said, "Rahul's life will improve if he becomes an Agniveer." This comes following the Congress party staging protests against the Agnipath scheme brought by the government on June 14.

Congress announces pan-India 3-hour 'Satyagraha' on June 27 against Agnipath

Congress leader KC Venugopal has announced a pan-India protest by the Congress opposing the Agnipath Scheme. Venugopal, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, took to Twitter on June 22 to announce the date and the time of the peaceful protest that Congress is planning.

"Continuing our uncompromising fight against the precarious #AgnipathScheme, @INCIndia will observe a peaceful Satyagraha led by MLAs, MPs & Leaders on Monday, the 27th June, from 10 am to 1 pm at all assembly constituencies in their respective states," he tweeted.