Rakesh Sinha Lashes Out At Opposition, Says 'planned To Disrupt House To Block Farm Bills'

BJP leader Rakesh Sinha lashed out at the Opposition for creating a ruckus in the Parliament during the passage of Agriculture Bills on Sunday. In a massive uproar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O Brien tore the rule book in front of the Deputy Chairman after the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Upper House on Sunday.

Reacting to the shocking behaviour of the TMC MP, Sinha said such chaos has taken place for the first time in Rajya Sabha with several members of the Opposition using aggressive behaviour to disrupt the house. The BJP MP said it seemed like the Opposition had ‘planned’ to create a ruckus in the Parliament as they were greatly outnumbered during the passage of Agriculture bills.

“Such drama was never expected in the house of elders. Some members of the Opposition parties including the Congress, CP(I)M and TMC used violent means to disrupt the house. This is most unfortunate and undemocratic. I think they planned to disrupt the house as they were outnumbered in terms of votes,” Rakesh Sinha told Republic TV in a telephonic conversation.

The BJP leader further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a wise decision which was in the favour of farmers, but the Opposition was trying to send across a wrong message to the country.

Chaos over farm bills in Parliament

During the voice vote, many MPs attempted to storm the well and heckle the Chair. In the midst of this, TMC MP Derek O Brien tore some documents in front of the Deputy Chairman alongside trying to heckle him and snatch away his microphone.

The Opposition also took to sloganeering as the Bill was passed. The bill allows intra-state and inter-state trade of farmers’ produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets.

Earlier, the house had witnessed a heated debate that on many occasions threatened to spill over, including during Derek O'Brien's own statement that the PM's target of doubling farmers' income would take till at least 2028 and not 2022 as envisioned. On the other hand, Congress was up in arms over being called a 'party of dalals', with Anand Sharma demanding an apology from YSRCP MP VV Reddy who had backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose it.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. Tomar during his Lok Sabha address had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

