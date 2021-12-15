Rakesh Tikait Demands Arrest Of Ajay Mishra After Son Ashish In Lakhimpur Violence Case

A day after the Uttar Pradesh SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a pre-planned conspiracy, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait demanded the arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni over the October 3 incident. MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish is one of the 13 accused persons who have been arrested in connection with this case.

Notably, on Tuesday, the district court ordered adding murder charges against Ashish Mishra Teni and other accused, agreeing with the SIT investigation. Ashish Mishra and his co-accused Lavkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Shishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Bajara, Rinku Rana, and Ullas Kumar Trivedi are in judicial custody at present. Already, the rifle of Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das's pistol, and Latif's repeater gun have been seized and undergone a ballistic examination.

The order came amid growing demand from Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Opposition for the ouster of Ashish Mishra's father, Ajay Mishra, who is serving as the Union MoS for Home. Even as the court takes action against the accused, Rakesh Tikait has now demanded the arrest of Ajay Mishra, calling him a 'killer' in the incident.

Rakesh Tikait demands arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni

"Today there has been no statement from the person who vowed to resign if the charges against his son were proven. The police busted the conspiracy and said that the Tikunia violence was well-planned. Arrest the killer Ajay Teni from the Union Cabinet." the BKU leader tweeted.

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A reporter was also killed in the clash.

Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and Section 144 was imposed throughout the district. The UP govt announced Rs 45 lakh compensation to the families of four deceased farmers and Rs 10 lakhs to those injured.

As per an FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked. Furthermore, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.