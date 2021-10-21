Rakesh Tikait Falls In Line After Supreme Court Orders 'No Endless Protests'

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a group of protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border to clear the road leading to Delhi as the Ghaziabad farmers' agitation had been causing traffic jams. After the court hearing, the farmers began to unwind from the location and began leaving the protest site. On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait stated that the farmers were not causing any hindrance as the road was blocked by the police.

The farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border have now started to vacate the site. However, earlier when the farmers wanted to move towards Delhi, the police stopped the farmers and there were multiple clashes. The Supreme Court said that the farmers have a right to protest but they cannot be allowed to block the roads in this manner, hence the court had passed an order for the border road to be cleared. When asked about the court's order, Tikait said, “'We have not blocked the road.” He added, “Who has blocked the road then? It was the police.” Tikait also said that the farmers will now protest outside the parliament. He said, 'Will go outside the Parliament in Delhi. Will sit outside the house of the one who made the law.”

The lynching at Singhu border

Rakesh Tikait earlier accused the Centre of creating a conspiracy and trying to take advantage of the 'religious matter.' He said that the Centre is trying to create unrest among the farmers near the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws. Earlier this month on October 15, a 35-year-old man, Lakhbir Singh (Dalit Sikh labourer) was found tied to a barricade near the Singhu Border with one of his arms chopped off. The police later said that his body was mutilated with more than 10 injuries caused by sharp weapons. Nihangs had accused the deceased who had been living with them in their tent of desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth. Rakesh Tikait slammed the central government over the controversial murder of Lakhbir Singh and said that the murder should not be linked to the farmers' protest. Speaking to ANI, Tikait alleged that the incident was a conspiracy of the government and said that the government can deteriorate the situation at the border at any time.

Image: PTI