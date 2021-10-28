Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday extended indirect support to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in his address at Haryana's Ellenabad. Without taking INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's name who resigned from the Assembly in support of the protesters, the BKU leader asserted, 'Someone is dependent on the Samyukt Morcha…return the kindness with something extra'. The statement from Tikait came right ahead of the Ellenabad bypoll where the voting will take place on October 30.

Rakesh Tikait's hint at backing political party:

Addressing a gathering of farmers in Ellenabad, Mr Tikait said, "This area is a Panchayati area and nobody lies in the Panchayat. If a person left his bag with you six months ago and today he is asking it back, give it to him with something extra. It's his bag, you don't need to open and search his things, you give it back," he said and asked 'did you understand my point?' To which the crowd cheered with supportive applause.

However clarifying his statement, Tikait added he is not supporting any candidate but only asking to 'return the bag to its real owner'.

Rakesh Tikait warns people against BJP

Speaking further on whom to vote for, the BKU leader described the ruling BJP as 'schemers' while adding 'they want to buy everything with the power of money, event elections'. Rakesh Tikait additionally said that the media is going to label him as a support to a political party but he is only saying that 'BJP leaders are thugs, and return the belongings to one who left it with them'. Citing the example of Bengal, the BKU leader added he will campaign against the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due next year as well.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala's aid to protesting farmers

On January 27, Abhay Chautala had resigned as MLA from Haryana Assembly over the three new farm laws. In his statement, Chautala had added that he is resigning as the protesting farmers' demands are not met. He had driven to the state Assembly complex in Chandigarh in a green tractor to submit his resignation.