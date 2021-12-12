Amid protesting farmers leaving for their respective homes with an end to agitation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that Maha panchayat will continue from time to time. The Kisan leader further recognised the role played by the media in highlighting the farmers' protest, implying it was also responsible for putting pressure on the government to backtrack on three laws, one of the many demands farmers have been putting forth for over a year. The protesters were seen leaving Delhi borders yesterday as the Centre accepted Samyukts Kisan Morcha's (SKM's) demands including withdrawal of three farm laws.

A 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held every year, said Tikait:

"Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Maha panchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues," Tikait was quoted saying.

Protesters celebrate as agitation ends:

Tractors with celebrating farmers going back to Punjab and Haryana, clearing Delhi's borders after a year of protests were seen on Saturday. Flowers were showered on old men and women farmers as protestors prepared to return home after a year of protests. Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait has also informed that all the protesters will be leaving sites by Dec 15.

Meanwhile, Tikait is leaving for a 3-day program in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions:

All farmers will be leaving the protest sites by Dec 15. The next meeting of SKM will be on 15th Jan. Today, I will be leaving for a 3-day program in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions: Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader at Ghazipur Border pic.twitter.com/4eb3iXrzGy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Farmers dancing to celebrate end of protest:

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers at Ghazipur Border dance in celebration after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues pic.twitter.com/MJBnq00Q3G — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

However, the farmers are scheduled to hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM said in its statement.

Kisan Mahapanchayat

A large gathering of farmers launched an agitation against the Farm Bills just 150 metres away from Parliament at Jantar Mantar. As per an agreement between the farmers and the Delhi police, 200 protestors from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and 6 from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee protested peacefully from 11 AM to 5 PM daily from July 22 to August 13 when a session in Parliament was going on. The farmers passed a 'People's Whip' urging all Opposition MPs to raise the farmers' protest in the Parliament, which stirred the Opposition to continuous disrupt the session, leading to multiple adjournments. The farmers also passed a 'no-confidence' motion against the government and seven resolutions annulling the Farm Laws and other agriculture-related laws passed by Parliament. Later, such 'Mahapanchayat' was staged in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well.