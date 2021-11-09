Rakesh Tikait Targets RSS As BJP MP Threatens To 'gouge Out Eyes' Of Protesting Farmers

Aghast at BJP MP Arvind Sharma's remark against protesting farmers, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait blamed BJP's ideological parent RSS for 'teaching such statements'. With farmers protesting in Haryana's Hansi on Monday, Tikait claimed that such sentiments were shared by the Haryana CM and other leaders. Farmers have set a November 26 deadline for repealing the three agriculture laws by the Centre.

Tikait to BJP MP: 'Such things taught in RSS'

"These things were taught to them in RSS Shakha. Their CM and other leaders have also given the same statement of "An eye for an eye and a hand for a hand". Were they living in Afghanistan or have a connection with Taliban?," said Tikait.

On Saturday, Sharma irked farmers by threatening to "gouge out the eyes and cut off the arms" of those opposing his colleague Manish Grover. Addressing a public event, Sharma - BJP's Rohtak MP - named Congress' Deepender Hooda warning him against targeting Grover. He alleged that Grover was targeted as Deepender Hooda lost the Lok Sabha polls because of him.

"Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen. If anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we'll take their eyes out. If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off," warned Sharma to cheers from the crowds.

His remarks came after Manish Grover and other BJP leaders were held hostage inside a temple in Rohtak's Kiloi on Friday by protesting farmers. Farmers had staged a protest outside the temple after he allegedly called protesting farmers as "jobless alcoholics" and "bad elements". As per reports, the farmers held the BJP leaders for nearly eight hours and only relented after Grover was seen outside with folded hands. Though Grover has denied apologising to farmers, the Rohtak district administration and police officials had to intervene and pacify farmers for ending the standoff.

Farmers' protest

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. To reduce traffic woes, Delhi police have removed the cement barricades, wire mesh, metal barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur that were blocked due to ongoing farmers' protests.