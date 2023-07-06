Last Updated:

Rally, NCP Office Inauguration To Mark Celebrations Of Ajit Pawar's Birthday On July 22

Former Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Najeeb Mulla said a rally will also be organised on that day.

Press Trust Of India
The office of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party will be inaugurated in Thane on July 22 as part of birthday celebrations of the newly-appointed Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

The NCP suffered a vertical split on July 2 after Pawar along with eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Pawar was made deputy CM while his eight colleagues, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers.

Thane, incidentally, is the stronghold of CM Eknath Shinde.

