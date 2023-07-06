Rally, NCP Office Inauguration To Mark Celebrations Of Ajit Pawar's Birthday On July 22

Quick links:
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Image: PTI)
The office of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party will be inaugurated in Thane on July 22 as part of birthday celebrations of the newly-appointed Maharashtra deputy chief minister.
Former Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Najeeb Mulla said a rally will also be organised on that day.
The NCP suffered a vertical split on July 2 after Pawar along with eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.
Pawar was made deputy CM while his eight colleagues, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers.
Thane, incidentally, is the stronghold of CM Eknath Shinde.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.