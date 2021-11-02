In a big development pertaining to the extortion case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the early hours of Tuesday. After his arrest, BJP MLA Ram Kadam spoke to Republic Media Network and said that Deshmukh's arrest is a 'battle against corruption'. In addition, he also slammed the former Minister for evading ED summons.

"This battle is not against any individual, its against corruption. The ED had summoned him six times, still the ex-Home Minister did not show up. But finally after rejection from High Court and Supreme Court, he was compelled to attend ED office," said Ram Kadam

The BJP leader said that there is much more to the alleged extortion being carried out. He claimed that not just in Mumbai, but extortion was being carried out across Maharashtra from various departments. Kadam also demanded that the investigation should further reveal the names of other individuals involved.

"This is Rs 100 crore from one department in Mumbai. If we talk about whole Maharashtra, then it comes to Rs 6000 crore in five years. From one department in Mumbai it comes to Rs 6000 crore, then there are several other departments. You can see on what level extortion was being carried out," the BJP leader added "It is very nescessary to find out who are the shareholders of the extorted money and the masters of Anil Deshmukh. Their names will come forward and even they will have to go to jail," said Ram Kadam

पूर्व गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख यांच्या अटकेनंतर .आता दर महिन्याला 100 कोटी रुपये #वसूली मध्ये त्यांचे प्रमुख बॉस कोण आहेत ? वसूलीचे हिस्सेदार ,वाटेकरी ,कोण कोण नेते आणी पक्ष आहेत ? हे समोर येईल. अन अर्थातच त्या बड्या नेत्यांनाही जेल मध्ये जावे लागेलच. ही लढाई कोणा एका व्यक्ति — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) November 2, 2021

Taking a dig at the MVA government, Ram Kadam stated that those who targeted Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, are now themselves wanted or arrested. Ram Kadam stated that ultimately truth prevails. Kadam yet again stated that the agencies should further investigate and find out others involved in the extortion.

Ram Kadam hits out at MVA over drugs case

Speaking about the ongoing drugs case, Ram Kadam said that ever since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was formed, they are trying to shield and protect drug peddlers. He added that the alliance of three parties does not think about anything beyond extortion. Kadam concluded his remarks and said that the state government will have to cooperate with the agencies. He again said that the agencies should find out others involved in the extortion.

"The agencies should find out about the money and the leaders who distributed it among themselves in the three parties. No matter how big they are, they will have to go to jail," said Ram Kadam

Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED after over 12 hours of interrogation

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the latter grilled him for over 12 hours. Earlier, the agency had conducted multiple raids at premises in Mumbai and Nagpur linked to Deshmukh. As per sources, Deshmukh has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sources added that Deshmukh was not cooperating and was being evasive in his replies to the agency. The ED had previously attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe was initiated after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Deshmukh.