Ram Kadam Writes To Maha HM Over Arnab's Arrest, Says 'police Brutality Unforgivable'

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Tuesday met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, to express his outrage over Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest and asked him to take cognizance of the Mumbai Police's aggressive actions in the case.

Earlier in the day, while marching peacefully from Hutatma Chowk to the Mantralaya, Ram Kadam was detained by the Mumbai Police. While speaking on the matter he said, "In Maharashtra, there is Raavan Raj. We were marching from Hutatma Chowk to Maharashtra Home Minister's office over the emergency that has been unleashed in Maharashtra. We were doing everything peacefully but we were stopped, shoved in police vans by Mumbai Police and taken."

"The whole nation stands with Arnab, he is a lion. We all are protesting against the emergency that has been slapped in the state. They have put cases on Arnab, his son and now Ghanshyam ji. One after the other, for how long will they keep filing cases against him? They don't want failures of their government to come out. But Arnab ji can not be stopped. We have handed over the letter to them, we hope justice will be delivered," he said.

In the letter, the BJP MLA has asked the Maharashtra Home Minister to launch an inquiry into the matter, asking him to investigate the 'police brutality' that was openly displayed during Arnab's arrest which was followed by Republic AVP Ghanshyam's arrest. The BJP MLA had also visited the Taloja Jail on Monday where Arnab has been lodged.

"I have expressed the threat Arnab has to his life, I told him that even if a hair is touched, the nation will not forgive them. I also told them that such kind of police brutality is unforgivable. There is a lot of anger amongst the citizens, nationwide and globally, they have been left shamed, but they are cowards. This kind of Duryodhan-type ego will not last long," he added.

Arnab's plea in SC

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea. A day earlier, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

