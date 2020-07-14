Ram Mandir Trust Issues First Response As Nepal's PM Oli Stakes Claim On Lord Ram, Ayodhya

Issuing the first response on the claims made by Nepal's PM about Ayodhya and Lord Ram's birthplace, Mahant Dhirendra Das - who is a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust - has said that Nepal must apologize. He has said that evidence proves that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and thus, Lord Ram belongs to India. Rejecting Oli's claims, he said that Vaishnavs all over the world, who worship the avatars of Lord Vishnu (Lord Ram is one of them), have historic evidence that Ayodhya is Lord Ram's birthplace.

KP Oli's bizarre claims

Making a bizarre and shocking claim on Monday evening, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli said that 'real Ayodhya' - that is the birthplace of Hindu God Ram - is in Nepal and not in India. He was quoted by Nepali media saying that Lord Ram is Nepali and India has encroached upon the cultural heritage of Nepal by setting up 'fake Ayodhya', Nepali media reported.

Addressing the media on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, KP Oli claimed that Lord Rama's kingdom Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal, India has created the disputed Ayodhya. He argued that 'real Ayodhya' is in Thori. "Ayodhya is a village west of Birgunj," he claimed. Giving an equally bizarre explanation, Oli was quoted by Nepali media saying why would Lord Ram travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita had Ayodhya been in India. He said that in that period there was no telephone or mobile phone, "so both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya," he added.

Chaos in Nepal & China's role

This comes amid rising tensions between India and Nepal and reports of China's meddling in Nepal's internal politics. Nepal has recently banned the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan. The current tensions began when Nepal issued a new map claiming Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura - which are a part of India's Uttarakhand - as their territory.

There has been infighting in the party ranks over the leadership of Nepal Communist Party and the government, Oli's unilateral style of functioning and his backing the Mahakali treaty signed with India in 1996. Senior Nepal Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda along with his party colleagues Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam officially demanded his resignation.

Recently, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has met a number of key stakeholders such as the Nepal PM and Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. As per sources, China is actively trying to save the Oli government which has taken an anti-India stance.

