Ram Navami Clashes: When BJP Feels It's Getting Weaker, It Resorts To Riots, Claims Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over violence during the Ram Navami procession in several parts of the country including West Bengal and Maharashtra, among others. He alleged the ruling party of polarising people of the country and inciting riots across the nation.

He said, "When BJP realises it is getting weakened, then they incite riots and polarise people. It is the deed of the party." The stinging attack came hours before the Congress party leaders held a meeting at Kharge's office to chalk out the party's strategy for the parliament proceedings. According to reports, both houses have been adjourned amid sloganeering by opposition leaders.

Congress' alliance in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT), has also targeted the BJP over Ram navami clashes in West Bengal. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut, said, "The violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored & targeted by BJP...Wherever elections are nearing & BJP is fearing their loss, or where BJP government is weak there are riots: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction."

Violence in the Ram Navami procession

The clashes between two groups in West Bengal's Howrah that broke out during the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, continued till Sunday. As many as 38 people have been arrested for insisting violence and state authority has suspended the internet in the Hooghly district in a bid to prevent the spread of rumours.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has blamed the BJP for the Howrah clashes. Meanwhile, the saffron party has denied allegations and demanded an NIA probe and central force deployment in the violence-hit areas. BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari also went on to file a PIL in the Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA probe in the Ram Navami clashes. According to sources, the court has granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at the top of the list on Monday.

In yet another incident of violence in Maharashtra, two groups clashed with each other and hurled stones on March 30. Reportedly, the incident occurred after some people objected to high volume music in the Ram Navami procession at Malvani in suburban Malad (West). According to police officials, over 20 persons have been arrested in connection with Ram Navami clashes.

Reports of violence have also been reported in Bihar's Sasaram and Nalanda, where one person was killed during the firing. The police officials have also arrested over 110 people to restore peace in the violence-hit areas.