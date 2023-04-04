Ram Navami Violence: Asaduddin Owaisi Pins Blame On Mamata Banerjee And Devotees

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has pinned the blame on both the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and those who carried out the Ram Navami procession. This Ram Navami procession was followed by large scale violence in Hoogly and Howrah.

"The violence that happens is the responsibility of the state government. It is their failure. And those who carry out the procession are also responsible for ensuring they don't allow any violence to transpire," Owaisi said. He even advised that the procession should have followed the route it was permitted on and questioned why didn't the state government stop the procession if it diverted from its alloted route, as is being alleged.

Apart from the Bengal violence, Owaisi also spoke on the ruckus in Bihar and again went on to make the state government realise its responsibilities. "The responsibility of everyone’s life and property in the state is yours because the government is also yours," Owaisi tweeted in response to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's tweet. Owaisi also asked Tejashwi if he will ensure repairing a madarssa which he claimed was vandalised. He was responding to Yadav's tweet who blamed the BJP for the violence in the state because the saffron party does not have a majority.

West Bengal governor assures of punishment to hooligans

West Bengal governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday visited the violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district. He rushed back from his visit to Darjeeling where he was earlier today to attend a G20 meeting. Speaking to the media, Bose said, "We will never allow hooligans to take law into their hands. The Centre, state, political parties, media and people will join hands to root out mobocracy. There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take the law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for a long time, we'll put an end to it."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on violence that broke out between two groups.