Ram Navami Violence: Riots A ‘planned Conspiracy’ Says Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said that the recent spate of violence in the state on the day of Ram Navami was a ‘planned conspiracy’. He also vowed strict action will be taken against the people responsible for the violence. On the occasion of Ram Navami, violence broke out in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif and Nalanda, when processions were taken out across the state.

‘A planned conspiracy’

“It is a totally planned conspiracy to fuel riots in Bihar. I met the CM & DGP and he has expressed his views that those who are involved won't be spared,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav commenting on the recent clashes in the state on the various programs during Ram Navami celebration.

He also promised strict action against the people involved in the violence, “Govt will take strict action... We are seeing that Bihar is being targeted continuously. Earlier an attempt was made to make Bihar fight with the people of Tamil Nadu & now these riots. We will not tolerate it: Bihar Dy CM on incidents of violence in Nalanda & Rohtas,” he said. This comes after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar earlier also termed the riots as a ‘planned conspiracy’.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: It is a totally planned conspiracy to fuel riots in Bihar. I met the CM & DGP and he has expressed his views that those who are involved won't be spared: Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM on Bihar violence pic.twitter.com/5i1ynfkuAL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

“We are keeping a watch on the situation at both places (Biharsharif and Sasaram). It was not a failure of the administration. Some have deliberately caused this unrest as a part of the conspiracy,” said CM Nitish Kumar.

He further accused the BJP for the unrest, “The whole country knows that the BJP does politics of hatred and appeasement. The biggest example of which is the Gujarat riots… We are people who take every religion and caste along.”

The Bihar assembly also saw intense ruckus between both the ruling and the opposition factions accusing each other for violence.

Bihar Ram Navami violence

On March 31, on the occasion of Ram Navami, violence broke out in over three districts in the state including Nalanda's Bihar Sharif, Rohtas' Sasaram and Bhagalpur's Naugachia. A total of 10 companies (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including CRPF, SSB and ITBP, were sent to Bihar after the clashes.

One person died in the clashes and over 10 people were injured. According to reports, six people were injured in a bomb explosion in Sasaram and in Biharsharif two groups pelted stones and fired at each other. In Rohtas and Nalanda, the district administration suspended internet services. Meanwhile, the MHA in a circular on April 5 alerted all states and UTs to take steps to maintain law and order ahead of the Hanuman Janmotsav.

"MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the MHA's statement read.