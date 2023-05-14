Ram Rajya Coming To Telangana Soon: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Open Challenge To KCR | WATCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack at the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government while speaking in Karimnagar and said that Ram Rajya will soon be coming to Telangana. The statement by the Assam CM came ahead of the state assembly polls this year. He slammed the Telangana government that it could not give jobs to even 50,000 people in ten years.

He said, "KCR-led-Telangana government is 10 years old over here, at least 10 lakh people should have got jobs by now. But till now, not even 50,000 people have got jobs."

He added, "The Telangana government has not evolved in terms of economy and development in the state. In Delhi, there has been complete publicity of Telangana that big leaders of the state are involved in liquor scam. The respect of Telangana should be raised in Delhi, but the state leaders are getting involved in liquor scam."

BRS will be given VRS by citizens

He slammed the opposition parties and said that all the opposition parties are the same.

Assam CM said, "These AIMIM and TRS, BRS parties are all the same, there's no difference between them. The BRS was made by KCR sahib and that has been rejected by the public. I believe the citizens will give a VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) to BRS."

Himanta lauds Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Himanta also lauded Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and said that the Telangana government cannot keep Sanjay in jail.

"Today we have a leader like Bandi Sanjay in the state, the Telangana government arrests him again and again but Bandi Sanjay comes out like Lord Hanuman. The way Raavan was never successful in keeping Hanuman in jail, same way Telangana government can never keep Sanjay in jail", he said

He added, "If we have Hindus united in the state like in Karimnagar, then our country would surely become the Vishwa Guru, and there's no doubt about it."

Lauding the film The Kerala Story, Himanta said that it is a must-watch.

He attacked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said, "We're working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we're also working towards closing down Madrassas in Assam. After I became Chief Minister, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam...I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more Madrassas this year."

#WATCH | Telangana: "We're working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we're also working towards closing down Madrassas in Assam. After I became CM, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam...I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more Madrassas this year...":Assam CM Himanta Biswa… pic.twitter.com/mPm8c4BKpc — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

Assam CM lists efforts by PM Modi

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, he said, "PM Modi has worked for the poor's development, during the COVID-19 period he has provided vaccines. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have to make our country the Vishwa Guru and bring Ram Rajya to the state of Telangana."