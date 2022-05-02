Ram Sena Chief Reiterates May 9 Ultimatum On Loudspeaker Removal; Warns Karnataka Govt

A day after Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, Hindu right-wing group Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Monday once again reiterated his May 9th deadline to remove illegal mics in Karnataka. In the latest video, Muthalik warned the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government to remove the illegal mics and loudspeakers from the states. Otherwise, from May 9, in retaliation, Ram Sena workers will play prayers, bhajans in Temples, and Maths from 5 AM.

Ram Sena Warns Karnataka Govt over Loudspeakers removal

''The video released in Kannada can be roughly translated, ''I am urging those illegal mics installed in Mosques and Temples should be removed. If not on May 9th, we will definitely start prayers across the state on a large-scale. If you attempt to stop it then there will be a clash. You are the ones who are guilty, not us, so when you are the ones who have committed the wrongdoing you don't have any right to take action against us. This is my warning to the government,'' said Ram Sena chief.

Raj Thackeray Reiterates Ultimatum On Loudspeaker

Raj Thackeray raked up the loudspeaker issue on Sunday during his much-awaited Aurangabad rally. Thackeray stated that loudspeaker is not a religious issue, but a social issue. Repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed on May 3, then MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa with double volume from May 4.

"Anytime I raise the issue of loudspeakers, is it a sudden issue then what it should not be addressed? It is a social issue, not a religious one. But if you give it religious colour then we will respond to it in religious mode only. If loudspeakers can be brought down in Uttar Pradesh then why not in Maharashtra? Nobody has permission for the usage of loudspeakers in the Mosques. Everyone should have equal religious rights. Loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down; even temples will take down loudspeakers", he said. "Note the date, today is May 1st, tomorrow is the 2nd and on the 3rd of May, there will be Eid Celebrations. We will not listen from May 4. I request everyone, wherever there will be loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume", warned Raj Thackeray.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ANI)