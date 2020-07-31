Ram Vilas Paswan Demands CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death; Says 'dispute Between Two States'

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday demanded that a CBI investigation be conducted into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Consumer Affairs Minister stated that since there was a dispute between the police of two states-- Bihar and Maharashtra, the CBI needed to take over the case. He also questioned the Maharashtra Government on why an FIR had still not been filed in the case.

"CBI investigation should be there in Sushant's case. There is a dispute between the two states. In Sushant's case, Chirag spoke to Uddhav Thackeray on the matter twice, but till date, an FIR in Maharashtra has not been filed," alleged Ram Vilas Paswan.

Political parties demand CBI probe

Earlier senior BJP leader and advocate Subramanian Swamy who has also been on the forefront of the probe into the late actor's death had demanded a CBI investigation for the case. Swamy has also raised questions on the silence of some of Bollywood's big names in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Joining the rising chorus among politicians and the general public, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) party, RJD MLA and Bihar's top opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav have also come out in demanding a central probe into alleged foul play.

Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader – Home Minister Anil Deshmukh – demanding that the case be transferred to CBI from the Mumbai police – which is currently probing into it.

BJP too has demanded a CBI probe with BJP's Ram Kadam citing that the three-party Maharashtra government has lost the people's trust and must hence set aside its ego and transfer the case. Along with this Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has also expressed how the BJP was of the view that a CBI probe was needed into the case.

Sushant Sigh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. As per the autopsy report and the provisional post mortem report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. However, the public's demand for a thorough investigation of Sushant's demise has gained momentum, as multiple angles emerge in the case along with some big names.

