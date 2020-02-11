Ram Vilas Paswan Holds Meeting With 50 SC/ST MPs, Discusses Quota Promotions

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan held a meeting with over 50 MPs across party lines belonging to the SC and ST communities at his residence, amid the Opposition's demands for reservations in promotion for the SCs, STs and the OBCs in government jobs.

As per reports, apart from the MPs, six Union Ministers, including Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot were also present in the meeting. Further reports stated that the MPs will be forming a future strategy after the Supreme Court's decision.

SC upholds verdict

Earlier on Monday, a bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and Ravindra Bhat upheld the constitutional validity of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 2018. Dismissing the pleas that challenged the act as ultra vires, the Supreme Court stated that provisions related to anticipatory bail to be exercised sparingly and in exceptional cases with no prima facie. The Parliament had passed the bill overturning apex court's March 20, 2018 judgement that diluted the law.

Read: Maha CM Uddhav slams BJP over "morality", takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar, Ramvilas Paswan

About the amended Act

The Parliament had passed the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Bill, on August 9, 2018. The bill inserted a new section 18A and ruled out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order.

Read: Sabarimala: SC can refer questions of law to larger bench in review case, says 9-judge bench

It provided that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval. The legislation also provided that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.

Read: 'Reservation will be there till caste system exists': Union Min Ram Vilas Paswan

Read: 'Where are Nitish & Paswan?': Tejashwi claims plot to do away with quotas, dares Centre

(With Agency Inputs)